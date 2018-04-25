Overview of Dr. Clarence Washington, MD

Dr. Clarence Washington, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Washington works at NORTHWEST ASTHMA & ALLERGY in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Headache and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.