Dr. Clarence Washington, MD
Overview of Dr. Clarence Washington, MD
Dr. Clarence Washington, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Washington works at
Dr. Washington's Office Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America925 Stevens Dr Ste 2E, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 943-1880
- 2 780 Swift Blvd Ste 190, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 943-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I believe Dr Washington to be one of the best neurologiss there is. He has never been improper and those who complain about him having a female in attendance with him should be aware all male doctors have this for their own protection. I have seen Dr Washington as a patient and worked with him in the medical field. I would highly reccomend hi, but he is now retired.
About Dr. Clarence Washington, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
Dr. Washington accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
Dr. Washington has seen patients for Migraine, Headache and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.