Dr. Clarence Wheeler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Wheeler works at Kidney & Blood Pressure Clinic of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Artesia, NM and Brownfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.