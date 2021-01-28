Dr. Clarence Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clarence Wheeler, MD
Dr. Clarence Wheeler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
Kidney & Blood Pressure Clinic1126 Slide Rd Unit 4B, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 793-8447
Artesia General Hospital702 N 13th St, Artesia, NM 88210 Directions (575) 746-2074
- 3 710 E Felt St, Brownfield, TX 79316 Directions (806) 637-6373
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am from Los Angeles where the doctors create an untrusting environment sometimes. You feels that all they are doing is guinea pig test on you and not helping you. Dr. Wheeler gets to the points of your care by looking at the whole body and treat it accordingly. That is rare today. His nurse Nurse Practitioner , Ms. Jenny Coleman, stand by his side and she explains their plan of care with clarity that ALL nurses should from her. I commend them both for being my life. I am entrusting my life with the both of them. My other doctors is measured by my views based on Dr. Wheeler's examples. If he leaves the world, God has done the world an injustice.
About Dr. Clarence Wheeler, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Tex Hsc Tchg Hosp
- U Tex Hsc Tchg Hosps
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.