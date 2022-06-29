Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD
Overview of Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD
Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson II's Office Locations
Glen Meade Ob Gyn PA1809 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-3094
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Wilson for many years. Dr. Wilson has excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Clarence Wilson II, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1144281841
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson II has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson II.
