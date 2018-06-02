Overview

Dr. Claresa Levetan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Levetan works at Grand View Health Endocrinology in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Iodine Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.