Overview of Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD

Dr. Clarisa Garcia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University Of Texas Medical School Of Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Garcia works at Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Cleveland, TX, Kingwood, TX, Sugar Land, TX and Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Valve Disease, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.