Dr. Clarisa Hammer, DO
Overview of Dr. Clarisa Hammer, DO
Dr. Clarisa Hammer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Affiliates in Plastic Surgery6801 Whittier Ave Ste 301, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 977-5026
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammer is an excellent plastic surgeon. She was part of my medical team from the onset of my diagnosis of breast cancer. She started the reconstruction process at the same time as my bilateral mastectomy surgery. I had my final exchange surgery about 3 months after the initial surgery and I am very happy with the outcome. It takes great skill to create tatas where there are none and she did an excellent job. She is pragmatic, organized, and honest in conversations and with patient expectations. It was difficult to get the diagnosis of breast cancer, but I am now cancer free and feel like myself again after reconstruction. I am very grateful to Dr. Hammer and highly recommend her for breast reconstruction surgery.
About Dr. Clarisa Hammer, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1386764504
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
