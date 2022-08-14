Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarissa Arthur, MD
Overview
Dr. Clarissa Arthur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Arthur works at
Locations
CareNow - West End3404 West End Ave Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 866-4238
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor who first diagnosed/treated my hypertension. She was amazing and caring from the beginning. (I followed her from another practice when she was just starting out because she was much better than the senior doctors at that clinic. I’ve followed her through employer insurance provider changes and only stopped seeing her when distance became an issue. (I moved and transportation is an issue now.) She has a caring and attentive manner and was always willing to discuss any concerns.
About Dr. Clarissa Arthur, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
