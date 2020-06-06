See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD

Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Beiting works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Beiting's Office Locations

    Lexington Clinic
    160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5220
    Lexington Clinic
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C235, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-6360
    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Clarissa Beiting, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407882913
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education

