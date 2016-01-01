Dr. Santos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma Clarisse Santos, MD
Overview of Dr. Ma Clarisse Santos, MD
Dr. Ma Clarisse Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Santos' Office Locations
Richard I Tsou MD Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 302, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-5711
Jared G Sugihara MD Inc2226 Liliha St Ste 306, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Ma Clarisse Santos, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology

