Dr. Clark Baumbusch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clark Baumbusch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital500 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-8920
Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedic Services - North3263 Proffit Rd Ste 203, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
Dr. Baumbusch repaired my damaged shoulder with a reversal surgery. It is still healthy and strong with no complications,as we just completed the 2-year exam of the shoulder. I continue to have complete rotation, strength and flexibility in the shoulder. In fact, this shoulder is stronger than my other arm that has no issues. The surgery was "a piece of cake", the scar is almost invisible, and I am absolutely delighted with the results. In my initial visit two years ago, Dr. Baumbusch discussed my options while we looked at the x-rays together. Dr. Baumbusch is most professional in his "bedside manner" with patients as well as enthusiastic and upbeat. I highly recommend Dr. Baumbusch to anyone seeking a surgeon for shoulder surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
