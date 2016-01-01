See All Vascular Surgeons in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Clark Brazil, MD

Vascular Surgery
Wichita Falls, TX
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clark Brazil, MD

Dr. Clark Brazil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Brazil works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brazil's Office Locations

    Corning Clinical Laboratories
    1508 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 (940) 322-6671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Atherosclerosis
Varicose Veins
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Clark Brazil, MD

    Specialties
    Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1073595708
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Brazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brazil works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brazil’s profile.

    Dr. Brazil has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Brazil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

