Overview of Dr. Clark Brazil, MD

Dr. Clark Brazil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Brazil works at Corning Clinical Laboratories in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.