Dr. Clark Brazil, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Brazil, MD
Dr. Clark Brazil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Brazil works at
Dr. Brazil's Office Locations
Corning Clinical Laboratories1508 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-6671
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clark Brazil, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1073595708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazil has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Atherosclerosis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brazil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.