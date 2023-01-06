Dr. Clark Gaddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Gaddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clark Gaddy, MD
Dr. Clark Gaddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas - Dallas|University Of Texas-Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Gaddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gaddy's Office Locations
-
1
SIMED Health Gainesville Urology4343 Newberry Rd Ste 16, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 280-2683Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
SiMed Health1179 NW 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 280-2911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaddy?
Dr Gaddy has treated my husband for over 15 years. Always had great care. Could call him anytime. Closely followed PSA even years after robotic prostatectomy. Never rushed appointments. Performed multiple surgeries successfully for different issues. Just a really good medical professional. Would always do his best to resolve issues as presented to him. Sad to see him retire. Will never be another like him!
About Dr. Clark Gaddy, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1528092061
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- St. Paul Medical Center - Dallas Texas|St. Paul Medical Center-Dallas Texas
- University of Texas - Dallas|University Of Texas-Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaddy works at
Dr. Gaddy has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.