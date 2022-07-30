Overview

Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA.



Dr. Gerhart works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.