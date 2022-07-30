See All General Surgeons in Plains, PA
Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. 

Dr. Gerhart works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Specialists P.C.
    200 S River St, Plains, PA 18705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 30, 2022
    Had abdominal adhesion surgery and as soon as I woke up from surgery I was pain free and fixed! 100% Recommend! He is the most caring, honest and good human being and super skilled surgeon. I owe him my life! Definitely recommend!
    Andrew Beale — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Gerhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerhart works at Surgical Specialists P.C. in Plains, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gerhart’s profile.

    Dr. Gerhart has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerhart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

