Dr. Clark Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clark Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Consultants880 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clark Harrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679559496
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital|University Ca Davis Med Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine

