Overview

Dr. Clark Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.