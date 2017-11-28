Dr. Clark Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Jennings, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Jennings, MD
Dr. Clark Jennings, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Jennings' Office Locations
Roy Rosenthal, M.d.1414 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 475-8038Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr. Jennings for several years or more. He is a very intelligent, informative and compassionate physician who always has gone far above any other experiences I have had in the past thirty years of mental health care.. He is very informed about medications and their side effects, offering explanations and alternatives. He also looks at the health and needs of the patient in regards to overall care. I would highly recommend his outstanding care !
About Dr. Clark Jennings, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Il Univ
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- SIU
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
