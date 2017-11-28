See All Psychiatrists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Clark Jennings, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (25)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clark Jennings, MD

Dr. Clark Jennings, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Jennings works at ROY ROSENTHAL, M.D. in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jennings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roy Rosenthal, M.d.
    1414 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 475-8038
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 28, 2017
    I have been under the care of Dr. Jennings for several years or more. He is a very intelligent, informative and compassionate physician who always has gone far above any other experiences I have had in the past thirty years of mental health care.. He is very informed about medications and their side effects, offering explanations and alternatives. He also looks at the health and needs of the patient in regards to overall care. I would highly recommend his outstanding care !
    Diane Estey in Colorado Springs, CO — Nov 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Clark Jennings, MD
    About Dr. Clark Jennings, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760452908
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Southern Il Univ
    Medical Education
    • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • SIU
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jennings works at ROY ROSENTHAL, M.D. in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jennings’s profile.

    Dr. Jennings has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.