Overview of Dr. Clark Johnson, MD

Dr. Clark Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at SALT LAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CTR in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.