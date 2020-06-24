Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Johnson, MD
Dr. Clark Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 350-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I believe I met him 5 1/2 years ago When I needed assistance at SLRMC. His expertise was invaluable to me. I was admitted Christmas 2015 around 9:00 in the evening. Diagnosis was psychosis. He gave me Geodon injection which allowed me to sleep uninterrupted. That was a game changer for me! Thank you! At that point I could hardly speak. I never shared the reasons as to why my mind was “fried” during that 10 day stay. I had never taken anything in my body that would cause this. The tests proved this also. I think my reasons why would be invaluable to the mental health arena in understanding how spiritual experiences interfaces mental health. As I looked at him that Christmas I knew he knew what to do. He told me about the shot and explained a few more things to me. He was just the one I needed. I felt his love for me a patient on a day when doctors should be home with their family!
About Dr. Clark Johnson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
