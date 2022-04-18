Dr. Clark Kardys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kardys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Kardys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clark Kardys, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kardys works at
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgery San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-0880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists-Boerne124 E Bandera Rd Ste 301, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 614-0880Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Colon & Rectal Surgery San Antonio Medical Center7950 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-0880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology-San Antonio Westover Hills11130 Christus Hls Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 245-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Doctor Kardys and his team. Could not have asked for a better group.
About Dr. Clark Kardys, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kardys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kardys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kardys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kardys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kardys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kardys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.