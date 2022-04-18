Overview

Dr. Clark Kardys, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kardys works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.