Dr. Clark Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Kramer, MD
Dr. Clark Kramer, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network-merrillville300 W 80th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 736-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer and his staff are the best around! He does not sugar coat or give half answers. He tells you like it is, which I appreciate! My daughter stopped breathing while seizing in his office, the response from him and his staff was impeccable! Better than the ER! I recommend him as often as possible and always rave about his staff
About Dr. Clark Kramer, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1962403436
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
