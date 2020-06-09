Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Medaccess-craig L Larsen Dpm5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 261-1391
M. Scott Huff MD PC6053 S Fashion Square Dr Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 262-0098
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Larsen and his team are amazing! My surgery was no easy task and he and his team have worked wonders on me. If you are needing a podiatrist, I 100% recommend Dr. Larsen with Rocky Mountain foot and ankle. He cares about his patients and wants the best possible out come for them, which is absolutely what he has given me!! I cannot say enough good things about him as a person and also as a provider. So thankful for Dr. Larsen!!
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427130335
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.