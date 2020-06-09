Overview of Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM

Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Larsen works at Rocky Mountain Foot & Ankle in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.