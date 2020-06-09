See All Podiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (55)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM

Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Larsen works at Rocky Mountain Foot & Ankle in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medaccess-craig L Larsen Dpm
    5801 S Fashion Blvd Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 261-1391
  2. 2
    M. Scott Huff MD PC
    6053 S Fashion Square Dr Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 262-0098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr. Larsen and his team are amazing! My surgery was no easy task and he and his team have worked wonders on me. If you are needing a podiatrist, I 100% recommend Dr. Larsen with Rocky Mountain foot and ankle. He cares about his patients and wants the best possible out come for them, which is absolutely what he has given me!! I cannot say enough good things about him as a person and also as a provider. So thankful for Dr. Larsen!!
    Kylie Dawson — Jun 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427130335
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Larsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larsen works at Rocky Mountain Foot & Ankle in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Larsen’s profile.

    Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

