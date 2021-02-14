Dr. Clark Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Metzger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clark Metzger, MD
Dr. Clark Metzger, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Metzger works at
Dr. Metzger's Office Locations
West Florida Orthopedic and Spine Surgery2130 E Johnson Ave Ste 130, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 399-3740Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always answers all questions, friendly staff, also explains in ways that are understood
About Dr. Clark Metzger, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972583193
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- University of South Alabama Medical Center|University of South Alabama Medical Center - Mobile
- University of South AL
- University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
