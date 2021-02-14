Overview of Dr. Clark Metzger, MD

Dr. Clark Metzger, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Metzger works at West Florida Orthopedic and Spine Surgery in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.