See All Spine Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Clark Metzger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Clark Metzger, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (49)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Clark Metzger, MD

Dr. Clark Metzger, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Metzger works at West Florida Orthopedic and Spine Surgery in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Metzger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Florida Orthopedic and Spine Surgery
    2130 E Johnson Ave Ste 130, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3740
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Stenosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Stenosis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fusion Posterior Lumbosacral Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Metzger?

    Feb 14, 2021
    Always answers all questions, friendly staff, also explains in ways that are understood
    BruceM — Feb 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clark Metzger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clark Metzger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Metzger to family and friends

    Dr. Metzger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Metzger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clark Metzger, MD.

    About Dr. Clark Metzger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972583193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center|University of South Alabama Medical Center - Mobile
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South AL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences - Memphis|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzger works at West Florida Orthopedic and Spine Surgery in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Metzger’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clark Metzger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.