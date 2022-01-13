See All Neurologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Clark Moser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Clark Moser, MD

Neurology
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clark Moser, MD

Dr. Clark Moser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moser works at University Of Utah Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Moser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Neurosurgery
    175 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 585-7575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moser?

    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Moser is a great doctor when you’re sitting in front of him. He answers all questions and takes the time to explain everything to you. He is so busy that appointments take months, although he sometimes will double book you, his staff takes a very long time to get back to you. They say up to 72 hours but a good number of questions, either on the phone or through the U of U app, go unanswered. I’ve had to rely on internet searches for my condition which can be misleading. So patience is key with this doctor but he is a good one.
    — Jan 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clark Moser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clark Moser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moser to family and friends

    Dr. Moser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clark Moser, MD.

    About Dr. Clark Moser, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508243007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Moser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moser works at University Of Utah Neurosurgery in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Moser’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Clark Moser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.