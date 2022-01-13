Dr. Clark Moser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Moser, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Moser, MD
Dr. Clark Moser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moser's Office Locations
University of Utah Neurosurgery175 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moser is a great doctor when you’re sitting in front of him. He answers all questions and takes the time to explain everything to you. He is so busy that appointments take months, although he sometimes will double book you, his staff takes a very long time to get back to you. They say up to 72 hours but a good number of questions, either on the phone or through the U of U app, go unanswered. I’ve had to rely on internet searches for my condition which can be misleading. So patience is key with this doctor but he is a good one.
About Dr. Clark Moser, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1508243007
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.