Overview of Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Intermountain Surgical Specs in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.