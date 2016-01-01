Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Rasmussen's Office Locations
Int Trauma General Surgery5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 410, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1600
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S COTTONWOOD ST, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1600MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clark Rasmussen, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.