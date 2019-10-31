See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Clark Schierle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clark Schierle, MD

Dr. Clark Schierle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schierle works at Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C. in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schierle's Office Locations

    Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C.
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1575, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-6240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Big Ears
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Big Ears

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2019
    I initially booked a consult with Dr. Schierle based on a friend's referral and his top notch credentials (MD, PhD, UCLA, Harvard) but have returned to him because of his incredible patience, insight and expertise in the field. He listens well and truly has the best interest of his patient's at heart. His entire staff is kind, talented, and competent and I could not have had a better experience (or result!) with Dr. Schierle and his practice.
    — Oct 31, 2019
    About Dr. Clark Schierle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366403156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Schierle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schierle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schierle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schierle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schierle works at Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schierle’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schierle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schierle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schierle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schierle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

