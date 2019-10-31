Dr. Clark Schierle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schierle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clark Schierle, MD
Overview of Dr. Clark Schierle, MD
Dr. Clark Schierle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schierle's Office Locations
Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery S.C.676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1575, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 266-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I initially booked a consult with Dr. Schierle based on a friend's referral and his top notch credentials (MD, PhD, UCLA, Harvard) but have returned to him because of his incredible patience, insight and expertise in the field. He listens well and truly has the best interest of his patient's at heart. His entire staff is kind, talented, and competent and I could not have had a better experience (or result!) with Dr. Schierle and his practice.
About Dr. Clark Schierle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, German and Spanish
- 1366403156
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Harvard Medical School
- UCLA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schierle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schierle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schierle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schierle speaks Chinese, German and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schierle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schierle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schierle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schierle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.