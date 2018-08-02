Overview of Dr. Clark Walker, MD

Dr. Clark Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services Univ Of Hlth Sciences|Uniformed Services University - Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at Integrated Ear, Nose & Throat in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.