Dr. Clark Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at UCHealth Primary Care - Arvada West in Arvada, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.