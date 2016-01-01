See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Clarke Espy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Clarke Espy, MD

Neurology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Clarke Espy, MD

Dr. Clarke Espy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Espy works at LOS ANGELES CARDIOVASCULAR INC in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Espy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Cardiovascular Consultants
    11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 825, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 207-3320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Espy?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Clarke Espy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clarke Espy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Espy to family and friends

Dr. Espy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Espy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clarke Espy, MD.

About Dr. Clarke Espy, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043235922
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCLA
Fellowship
Residency
  • Neurology, UCLA
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Colorado At Denver
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Arizona State University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Clarke Espy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Espy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Espy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Espy works at LOS ANGELES CARDIOVASCULAR INC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Espy’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Espy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Clarke Espy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.