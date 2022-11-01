Overview of Dr. Claro Diaz, MD

Dr. Claro Diaz, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.