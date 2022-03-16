Overview of Dr. Claude Abujrab-Saba, MD

Dr. Claude Abujrab-Saba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Abujrab-Saba works at Northern Virginia Center for Arthritis PC in Reston, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.