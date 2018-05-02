See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD

Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.

Dr. Arnett III works at Vaya Addiction Services in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arnett III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vaya Addiction Services
    945 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 947-4002
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2018
    Dr. Arnett is a fantastic Doctor! When I found him 8 years ago, it was truly lifesaving! He is always willing to listen, help and offer unbiased advice. In a world where it seems most doctors are only in it for the money, Dr. Arnett stands out as a shining example of what a good doctor should be! I honestly dont know where I'd be if I hadnt found him and would recommend him to all of my family and friends!!
    Spokane Valley — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Claude Arnett III, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528245917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnett III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnett III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnett III works at Vaya Addiction Services in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Arnett III’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnett III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnett III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnett III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnett III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

