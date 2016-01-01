Overview

Dr. Claude Bridges, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ardmore, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Bridges works at Ardmore Clinic in Ardmore, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.