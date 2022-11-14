Dr. Claude Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Curran, MD
Overview of Dr. Claude Curran, MD
Dr. Claude Curran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran's Office Locations
- 1 198 Hanover St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 672-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My mom passed away and I couldn't of made it through without Dr Curran
About Dr. Claude Curran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curran speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
