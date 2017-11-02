Dr. Claude Frazier III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Frazier III, DO
Overview
Dr. Claude Frazier III, DO is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Frazier Dermasurgery126 Forest Ct, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 541-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Felt like I was more than a number like you are at some bigger practices.
About Dr. Claude Frazier III, DO
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
