Overview

Dr. Claude Frazier III, DO is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Frazier III works at Frazier Dermasurgery in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.