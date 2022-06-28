See All Pediatricians in Sterling, VA
Dr. Claude Karam, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Claude Karam, MD

Dr. Claude Karam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Karam works at Pedia-Care of Virginia in Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Karam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pedia Care of Virginia
    21155 Whitfield Pl Ste 102, Sterling, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 434-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Wellness Examination

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Claude Karam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235203290
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lebanese University / Faculty of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claude Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karam works at Pedia-Care of Virginia in Sterling, VA. View the full address on Dr. Karam’s profile.

    Dr. Karam speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

