Overview of Dr. Claude McLelland, MD

Dr. Claude McLelland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. McLelland works at CLAUDE A MCLELLAND MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.