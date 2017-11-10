See All Otolaryngologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Claude McLelland, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claude McLelland, MD

Dr. Claude McLelland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.

Dr. McLelland works at CLAUDE A MCLELLAND MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLelland's Office Locations

    Sawyer Audiology LLC
    3301 S Alameda St Ste 506, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 855-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Claude McLelland, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claude McLelland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLelland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLelland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLelland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLelland works at CLAUDE A MCLELLAND MD in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. McLelland’s profile.

    Dr. McLelland has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLelland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McLelland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLelland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLelland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLelland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

