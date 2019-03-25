Overview of Dr. Claude Offord, MD

Dr. Claude Offord, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.



Dr. Offord works at Brownsville Multi Service Family Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.