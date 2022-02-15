Dr. Claude Parker III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Parker III, MD
Overview of Dr. Claude Parker III, MD
Dr. Claude Parker III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parker III works at
Dr. Parker III's Office Locations
Parker Eye Center LLC5127 S Orange Ave Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 841-1491
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very nice and helpful. Dr. Parker is very kind and understanding. He has a great sense of humor and he treats you like a friend.
About Dr. Claude Parker III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467480202
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Reg Healthcare Sys
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Parker III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker III works at
Dr. Parker III has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.