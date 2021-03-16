Overview

Dr. Claude Romulus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academy/higher Med Institute.



Dr. Romulus works at Claude B Romulus MD MPH in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.