Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claude Smith, MD
Dr. Claude Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Mandala Center for Behavioral Health540 E Belvedere Ave Ste 203, Baltimore, MD 21212 Directions (443) 926-9115
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619929676
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
