Dr. Claude Su, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Claude Su, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med College Georgia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Su works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network Cardiology Associates of Savannah
    11700 Mercy Blvd Ste 6, Savannah, GA 31419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 927-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr Su has been my cardiologist for 10yrs. He got me through some rough patches, including needing 2 heart stents. Dr Su is professional & personable at the same time. "Thank You" for caring for me for past decade. As I relocate back to WI, I'll be pressed to find a physician as knowledgeable and pleasant as you. Continued success to you and your practice!
    Wayne Bruening — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Claude Su, MD
    About Dr. Claude Su, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437122983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ala Birmingham Med Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of Al Hosp, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Al Hosp, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Med College Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
