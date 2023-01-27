Dr. Claude Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Claude Williams, MD
Dr. Claude Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Southern Orthopedic Specialists2731 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-6351
Lmg LLC1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 897-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
On time appointment. Thorough work up. Great explanation of problem.
About Dr. Claude Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1205828688
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Center at Thomas Jefferson University - Philadelphia, PA
- Louisiana State University Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery - New Orleans, LA
- Medical Center Of La-Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.