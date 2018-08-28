Overview of Dr. Claude Wolgel, MD

Dr. Claude Wolgel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Wolgel works at NYU Langone Urology Associates - 9033 Elmhurst Avenue in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.