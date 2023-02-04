Dr. Claude Woollen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woollen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claude Woollen, MD
Overview of Dr. Claude Woollen, MD
Dr. Claude Woollen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Woollen works at
Dr. Woollen's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-6491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advicare
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woollen?
Caring compassionate team. Julie and Alison are always helpful and knowledgeable
About Dr. Claude Woollen, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1306811443
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woollen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woollen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woollen works at
Dr. Woollen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woollen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woollen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woollen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.