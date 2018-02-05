Dr. Claudia Arango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Arango, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Arango, MD
Dr. Claudia Arango, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Arango works at
Dr. Arango's Office Locations
Dr Claudia Arango, 8525 SW 92nd St Ste B7, Miami, FL 33156, (305) 279-8491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is not good... she is amazing... we really love her??
About Dr. Claudia Arango, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1386677755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ANTIOQUIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arango has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arango works at
Dr. Arango speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arango.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arango, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arango appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.