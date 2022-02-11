Dr. Claudia Bartolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Bartolini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Bartolini, MD
Dr. Claudia Bartolini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital.
Dr. Bartolini's Office Locations
Portsmouth Office155 Borthwick Ave, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions
Eyesight Ophthalmic Services192 Water St, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 778-1133Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I moved to Exeter recently from another state and was concerned about finding an ophthalmologist for my eye care. I feel so fortunate that I found Dr. Bartolini at this office. She was very informative, took her time with me and I never felt rushed. I would also add that the front office staff was very pleasant to deal with, Holly in particular.
About Dr. Claudia Bartolini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Eye Ctr
- Colorado Health Foundation/Presbyterian Saint Lukes Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartolini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartolini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartolini has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartolini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bartolini speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartolini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartolini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.