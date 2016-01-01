Dr. Claudia Behn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Behn, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Behn, MD
Dr. Claudia Behn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Behn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Behn's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN8110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 108, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (754) 280-0667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behn?
About Dr. Claudia Behn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1215450507
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behn works at
Dr. Behn speaks Spanish.
Dr. Behn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.