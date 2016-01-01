See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Claudia Behn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Claudia Behn, MD

Dr. Claudia Behn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Behn works at HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN
    8110 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 108, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 280-0667
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Claudia Behn, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1215450507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Claudia Behn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Behn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Behn works at HCA Florida Royal Palm OB/GYN in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Behn’s profile.

Dr. Behn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

