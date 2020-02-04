Overview of Dr. Claudia Camacho, MD

Dr. Claudia Camacho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Camacho works at Pediatric Partners in Corona, CA with other offices in Wildomar, CA, Murrieta, CA and Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.