Overview

Dr. Claudia Castano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.



Dr. Castano works at Complete Care in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.