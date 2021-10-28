See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD

Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Chambers works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chambers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Women's Health
    500 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Dr. Chambers is very kind and empathetic. She explains everything in a manner that you can understand. She is extremely knowledgeable.
    — Oct 28, 2021
    About Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1881783744
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

