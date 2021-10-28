Overview of Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD

Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Chambers works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.