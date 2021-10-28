Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
Center for Women's Health500 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chambers is very kind and empathetic. She explains everything in a manner that you can understand. She is extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.