Dr. Claudia Chiriboga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiriboga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Chiriboga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Chiriboga, MD
Dr. Claudia Chiriboga, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chiriboga works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chiriboga's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiriboga?
About Dr. Claudia Chiriboga, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1972537967
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiriboga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiriboga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiriboga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiriboga works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiriboga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiriboga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiriboga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiriboga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.