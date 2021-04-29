Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Collins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Rosa Family Health Center11130 Christus Hls, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 703-9001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
Dr. Collins is very responsive to messages and takes time with her patients. She thoroughly explains everything and tries to make a personal connection. Knowledgeable and friendly--great doctor!
About Dr. Claudia Collins, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1780112094
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.